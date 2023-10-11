Meet four women who are looking for love outside of SA on a new reality show

Bae Beyond Borders, a new dating reality show, is expected to bring a new wave of entertainment industry to viewers who are drawn to finding love outside South African borders. In the show set to premiere on Showmax on October 23, four aspiring South African ladies set out on a special quest to find love, looking for a Nigerian man to date and eventually wed.

They select 12 Nigerian bachelors from various walks of life to explore love transcending diverse ethnic backgrounds. It is further mentioned that the ladies choose eight men who have impressed them the most through online speed dating and then travel to Nigeria to meet them in person. Zezethu Mniki, 34, from Joburg who describes herself as an introvert explains what sparked her interest in joining the reality show.

“My colleague is the one who made me aware that there was a dating show that was up my alley. As soon as I saw the ad, I knew that this was something I wanted to be a part of. It spoke to me and I am glad that I followed my instincts and entered.” said Mniki YouTuber, content creator, and social media influencer Nande Ramcwana (24) from the Eastern Cape describes herself as an enthusiastic, self-motivated, reliable, responsible, and hard-working person. Ramncwana holds a Diploma in Local Government Finance and an Advanced Diploma in Public Management.

Speaking about how the experience has changed her life, she said, “Entering this show changed my life for the better, there were so many lessons I got to learn about myself and that is invaluable. I am going to use these lessons in my everyday life.” Malibongwe Gumede from Midrand encouraged people to watch the show saying there are many intriguing twits that will be enticing. “People need to watch this show because it is super interesting, there are so many twists and turns and their jaws will be on the floor. Nothing is as it seems.”

Malibongwe, who is a radio producer, describes herself as a strong and dynamic lady. “I love shopping, travelling, and going out with friends to eat some good food and sometimes I can be an introvert and keep to myself.” Vuvu Maseti, 30, who hails from Joburg shared details about how the process was challenging for her.