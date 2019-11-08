One lucky fan got to live that dream for 18 months.
Mark Nancarrow, 24, from George, Western Cape, was selected as the MTN Bozza last year after a nationwide selection process by MTN, the official team sponsors of the Springboks.
Nancarrow was tasked with following the team around the world and be the exclusive social eyes and ears for the Castle Lager Rugby Championship last year until the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
Nancarrow said he travelled to Argentina, New Zealand and Australia for the rugby championship, England, France, Scotland and Wales for the team's November tour and finally to Japan for the World Cup.