Megacy goes all out to secure multiple wins the late AKA at the Metro Awards

Johannesburg - AKA may be gone, but the Megacy, as his fans are affectionately called, threw all their support behind the late rapper, winning him multiple awards at the Metro FM Music Awards 2023. For many of his fans, these accolades became a chilling reality: they will not witness Kiernan “AKA” Forbes walking onto the giant stage to perform or thank them for their support again.

It was also a bleak reminder that it was the last time voting for him after he had delivered his chart-topping album, Mass Country. When the Forbes family walked to the stage to accept the award, it was not only a tear-jerking moment for his family, but for his fans as well. The musician scooped four awards, kicking off the night with the Best Collaboration Song award for his song with Nasty C, Lemons (Lemonade), as well as the Hip-Hop Artist, Best Male Artist and Artist of the Year awards.

His girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, has also been showing support on social media and interacting with Megacy. “No matter the outcome, you have always been an award winner, baby. Shout out to The Megacy; you’ll do the damn thing; it was so amazing to watch! Sending love to Uncle Tony, Glammy, and Kairo tonight! Bring the awards home,” she tweeted. “Congratulations Megacy! Y’all really DID THAT!!!!!!

“So proud. “We do this for MEGA.” Forbes has never stopped trending on social media since the day he was announced to have died after a fatal shooting in Durban.

His fans have been demanding justice with the hashtag #JusticeforAKA on social media. The music star who was gunned down outside Wish Restaurant has been claiming the trends on social media as his fans call for justice to prevail. Forbes’s death has been the subject of talks since it was confirmed on February 10.