Megacy speak out against those they claim were trying to ‘cash in’ on AKA’s death

Scores of followers and family of the late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes have spoken out against what they claim were attempts to “cash in” on his death. This follows a post where a local brand, Amakipkip, had allegedly sold the late rapper’s merchandise on its social media platform without authorisation.

A flood of concerns and questions were raised regarding the ethics of the business. The Megacy, as AKA’s followers are affectionately called, have written a statement with claims that the family were not approached on the merch’s production. The rapper’s brother, Steffan Forbes, also denounced the actions on Instagram.

“No shame,” he said. Nadia Nakai, who was in a relationship with AKA, was among those who expressed surprise on social media when a screenshot surfaced of a T-shirt being sold at R600 on Instagram. “It has come to our attention as The Megacy, also known as AKA’s Army, that some vultures are circling in and trying to cash in on the multi-talented superstar’s death,” the fans wrote.

“We as The Megacy do not approve or condone Amakipkip’s recent behaviour of thieving from AKA’s death. “We have it on good accord that even the family was never approached about Amakipkip’s merch production. “We ask that the brand please take all their advertisement posts down and also remove the merch from their clothing line.