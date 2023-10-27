The SunBet Arena will be turned into a battlefield when music titans Sjava and Focalistic go head to head for the Red Bull SoundClash champion title tomorrow. The two will take to two stages, across seven rounds, vying for crowd appeal and votes.

Will it be African Trap Music or Amapiano? The two performers will compete for the attention of the public on two stages over the course of seven rounds; winning the crowd will determine who wins the crown. Red Bull SoundClash is a concert, unlike any other performance that challenges musicians to go beyond their comfort zones.

Their fans have been talking about the death of African Trap Music in Mzansi and how Amapiano has taken over. However, artists such as Sjava have proved otherwise. His latest studio album, “Isbuko”, recently surpassed an impressive 42 million streams on major music platforms since its release. Not only does this showcase his exceptional musical skills, but also his keen eye for collaborations having worked with a few iconic South African artists on the album.

Collaboration is key in Red Bull SoundClash, as both team captains will have to put together a team that they will be performing with on the night. "I'm excited to be one of the first South African artists to be chosen for Red Bull SoundClash. My team will be bringing all the fireworks, dedication, and passion to their artistry. People will be surprised by my team, and I hope everyone enjoys the music at the end of the day. That's what makes South African music unique.” said Sjava The second stage will be taken over by Focalistic, aka President ya Strata, who promises to bring energy “ya straata” to Red Bull SoundClash by keeping the audience on their feet throughout his entire performance.

Focalistic also spoke about the clash and said: "The energy level will be massive on the night, and I promise to bring all the cool, swag and the atmosphere only South Africans know how. I'm very excited to be part of Red Bull SoundClash, the music and catalogue are huge now, and I plan to bring that to the stage," he said. Focalistic is known for his illuminating and high-energy performances that will have the audience doing all the latest TikTok challenge moves as they party the night away.