Melville slammed as crime den after New Years shooting









Poppy’s, in the heart of Melville. was the scene of a drive-by shooting. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) Melville has been slammed as a “crime den” following a bloody New Year’s Day shooting that ended the lives of three patrons who were caught in the crossfire. Eleven other people were wounded in a separate shooting incident at the 2019 City of Joburg New Year’s Eve Countdown at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Witnesses have called for security to be tightened around the popular night spots in Melville. The plea came following an apparent deadly drive-by shooting just after 1am on New Year’s Day at Poppy’s restaurant in the suburb. Car guard Sipho Molaola, who was a street away assisting with parking when he heard gunshots, said:

“During the day, everything was okay and there was a fun vibe. From what I saw, there was a small fight which led to gunshots that led to people losing their lives and others critical in hospital.”

Molaola added that he thought the gunshots were fireworks until he heard the fourth shot.

“I also noticed people falling on the ground, followed by loud screams and cries coming from the direction of Poppy’s restaurant. I then saw a car driving away very fast. One of the people who were caught in the crossfire is a car guard I work with.

“I saw him fall to the ground,” added Molaola.

He urged that the police should tighten security in the area.

“According to other car guards, who have been here longer, it’s the second time something like this has happened during this time of the year and it’s really scary,” he said.

Another witness, who spoke to The Star anonymously, said it all happened quickly when she saw the people she was sitting with at her table falling down.

“I don’t know where these people came from. I don’t know if those bullets were aimed at us or they were just at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said the witness.

Police said the suspects were driving a BMW SUV when they approached the restaurant and started shooting multiple shots. They have currently launched a manhunt, however, no arrests have been made yet.

Police were also investigating two other separate cases of murder and six attempted murder cases that marred the dawn of the new year.

Provincial Gauteng police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela said: “Two of the deceased were women aged between 30 and 40. The investigators are to ensure no stone is left unturned in ensuring that the suspects are found and brought to book.”

On Facebook, Poppy’s management said: “Poppy’s management and staff are deeply saddened by this heart-rending incident and send their deepest and sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”

Joburg mayor Geoffrey Makhubo has condemned the deadly incidents at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown and Melville.

“The shocking and appalling behaviour by an unknown gun person who opened fire at an outdoor festival and injured 11 spectators will not be tolerated. We view this attack on innocent people in the most serious light,” sad Makhubo.



