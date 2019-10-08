Members of public foil armed robbery, beat suspect and make a citizens arrest









File picture. Johannesburg - Ordinary people came to the rescue of a shopowner who was being robbed by armed men when they made a citizens arrest. Recounting events that led to the botched robbery on Sunday along Mooi and Albertina Sisulu streets in Joburg, police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said: “The suspect forced the owner inside the shop and he was joined by two of his accomplices. “Two suspects, who had firearms, demanded money. The brother of the shop owner screamed for help and the suspects tried to flee the scene.” Mbele said a suspect was intercepted by members of the public before he could run and police had to rescue him after he was assaulted. He is currently in hospital under police guard.

Police apprehended a second suspect and recovered two firearms.

The suspects, aged 28 and 36, were expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested in Gauteng for allegedly kidnapping a man in Potchefstroom, North West police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said a man and woman aged 24 and 45 were arrested at the weekend in Roodepoort “following the alleged kidnapping of a 34-year-old Bangladeshi national on Monday, September 23 in Potchefstroom.

“It is alleged that after kidnapping the victim, who is a businessman, the suspects called his family to demand a ransom of approximately R2 million.

“The victim was found in Potchefstroom after the suspects were arrested and no ransom was paid.” - African News Agency

