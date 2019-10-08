Recounting events that led to the botched robbery on Sunday along Mooi and Albertina Sisulu streets in Joburg, police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said: “The suspect forced the owner inside the shop and he was joined by two of his accomplices.
“Two suspects, who had firearms, demanded money. The brother of the shop owner screamed for help and the suspects tried to flee the scene.”
Mbele said a suspect was intercepted by members of the public before he could run and police had to rescue him after he was assaulted.
He is currently in hospital under police guard.