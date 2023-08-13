Members of self-proclaimed Pastor Bushiri's church robbed at gunpoint

Johannesburg - Members of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), founded by self-proclaimed Pastor Shepherd Bushiri, were robbed at gunpoint on Saturday night at Kamhlushwa.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said that while waiting for other members, three robbers armed with handguns and their faces covered stormed the church. They robbed members of an undisclosed amount of cash, 14 cellphones, personal bank cards, the church's bank card, and demanded the personal identification numbers (PINs).

"The suspects further robbed the congregants of two vehicle keys and managed to flee the scene with one of the robbed white VW Polo Vivos, which was later found abandoned at Mzinti, about 7km from the church," Mohlala said.

According to the police, the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has already gathered a team of investigators to work on the case.