Memmuchi on a quest to solidify her name in the industry

Johannesburg - Rising music sensation Chinemerem Nkwazema, 18, affectionately known as Memmuchi, says her passion for music had brought her to South Africa, in the hope that it will open doors for her career. The Finnish-Nigerian artist said she came to Gauteng in search of greener pastures, and hoped to make a breakthrough like other artists that she looks up to.

The Star was invited to a listening session where Memmuchi kept the room immersed in her afrobeats feel-good music, and unpacked her journey candidly, detailing how she became a star. From a tender age, her family and loved ones knew that she had a fair chance of flourishing in the entertainment industry but encouraged her to prioritise her studies. Memmuchi who recently completed high school, is gearing up to release her first EP.

She also aims to take the music industry by storm, as she has collaborated with Goya Manor on the track Jayeh and with Nigerian singer-songwriter Lade Official. The Afrobeats talent has never shied away from showcasing her euphonious voice, and that has given her the confidence that she now displays. Explaining why she chose to come to South Africa, she saud: "When Burna Boy came here, that is when he took off. So I know that the scene here is really booming."

He aim is to expand internationally and make collaborations with more distinguished musicians. "I am inspired by my personal experiences—love, life, everything. If I see a pretty bird outside, I'll write a song about it." Asked how she balances her mental health with the pressures that come with being an artist, Memmuchi said she always made time for herself.

"I always make sure I put my mental health first, so whenever I need a moment to myself, I'll make sure I make the time," she said. Her biggest highlight since she introduced herself to the music scene is the interest shown by other artists to collaborate with her. Memmuchi recently released her lead single, Money and Power, and is currently in South Africa shooting her music video.