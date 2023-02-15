Johannesburg - The family of slain rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, has shared the most recent information about their son’s funeral arrangements. Yesterday, the family, led by AKA’s dad, Tony Forbes, confirmed in a media address held at Rockets in Bryanston that the popular rapper and music producer will be laid to rest in a private provincial funeral ceremony on Saturday.

His memorial service, which will be open to music fans, is to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday. The award-winning rapper was gunned down outside the Wish On Florida in Durban on Friday night. He was in the company of members of his team and long-time friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, who also died after a second assailant opened fire seconds after the shooting of AKA.

Speculation has been rife over the motive for the killings and who were responsible for pulling the trigger. The two suspects, who were identified via CCTV footage, immediately fled the scene and have not been seen since. Police have launched a manhunt for them. The double murder has sent shock waves across the music industry and beyond, with many South Africans and fans calling for tighter gun control laws to curb the rise in such incidents. “It is our wish to celebrate the life of Kiernan with those he touched through his gift of music. His memorial will therefore be open to the public as well as streamed online,” Forbes said.

AKA’s family also thanked the public for their support. “We would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love we have received over the past few days. “Kiernan wasn’t just loved by us as a family, but by the nation, as we’ve seen from loved ones, friends, colleagues, media tributes, and the Megacy. “We’d also like to acknowledge our extended family, the Mohosanas, for their unwavering support during this time, as Bongani Mohosana will be in absentia at the memorial and funeral due to observing cultural protocol,” Forbes said in respect to DJ Zinhle’s family.

The Motsoane family also announced yesterday that his memorial would take place at a special send-off ceremony, where close friends, family and selected media will gather for a special tribute at Sacred Heart College in Observatory, Johannesburg. The memorial service will also be live-streamed. “The Motsoane family are deeply moved by the national outpouring of love and support over the past few days. Financial contributions are welcomed by the family at this time,” the family said in a statement. Motsoane’s funeral will take place at a private ceremony over the weekend, according to the family.

Forbes said the family were aware of the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision not to prosecute the mysterious death of AKA’s former girlfriend and fiancée, Anele Tembe. This week, the NPA explained why it chose not to prosecute anyone after the death of Tembe, who reportedly plunged to her death from the 10th floor of a Cape Town hotel in April 2021. “We are aware of the recent declaration by the NPA not to prosecute the Anele Tembe incident. We do not condone what has been said or the dangerous statements, but we thank his friends who have always been with him throughout his career,” Forbes added. KZN provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the police were still investigating the killings of the pair. Mkhwanazi said all the people, including friends and members of the team who were with the rapper, would be subject to an investigation, which was currently ongoing.

Mkhwanazi also stated that the person who had shot AKA was not the same individual who shot and killed Motsoane. "AKA was shot from behind his ear. He did not shoot the friend (Motsoane) and only shot AKA with double shots, and then he ran away. The other criminal that arrived earlier, also engaged and fired a couple of shots} unfortunately one of them struck AKA’s friend and he succumbed to the shooting. We know the aim was to first kill AKA, and the second victim would have been any other person. So, any other person could have been hit,“he said. Mkhwanazi said that everyone who was at the scene or had contact with the two victims would be questioned and would remain under investigation until they had found the real culprits.