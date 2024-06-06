Men are encouraged to seek early detection and treatment for preventable diseases

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are promoting early detection and treatment of preventable health issues during Men’s Health Month, aiming to significantly impact the health of men and boys. The CDC reveals that the life expectancy gap between men and women has widened, and today, on average, women survive men by over five years.

It is explained that this is particularly problematic, as statistics also show that men are more likely to suffer from serious and chronic illnesses, which is a key factor in their having shorter life expectancies compared to women. Denelle Morais, marketing and communications manager at Bestmed Medical Scheme, emphasises the importance of men being proactive about their health by scheduling regular check-ups and seeking early treatment for concerning symptoms. “Men tend to bow to cultural norms and societal pressure, meaning they are hesitant to appear weak or vulnerable. This leads them to avoid check-ups for so long that their physical health has often regressed to a point where it might be too late.

“Furthermore, many men often neglect scheduling their necessary health screenings, just as they do when it comes to eating a healthy diet or talking with medical professionals about stress. This is why it’s important for men to be proactive about their health by scheduling regular check-ups and seeking treatment early for concerning symptoms.” Morais also says the three biggest health challenges men face are the threats of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and various forms of cancer, notably prostate and testicular cancer. Cardiovascular disease has been cited as dangerous as it increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes, two leading causes of death among men.

It is said that guarding against this begins with lifestyle choices. When it comes to diabetes, men have been cautioned to be aware that they should be screened for the disease by the age of 45. If left untreated, high blood pressure may lead to heart disease or strokes, as well as damage to the kidneys, nerves, and eyes, among other issues.