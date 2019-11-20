An interesting study has found that husbands are least stressed when their wives earn up to 40% of household income but become increasingly uncomfortable as their spouse’s wages rise beyond that point and are most stressed when they are entirely economically dependent on their partner.
Research from the University of Bath also showed that husbands did not suffer psychological distress about their wives’ income if their wife was the higher earner before marriage and the existing and potential income gap was clear to them.
The study of more than 6000 American heterosexual couples over 15 years showed husbands were at their most anxious when they were the sole breadwinner, shouldering all the burden of responsibility for the household’s finances.
Stress levels decline as their wives’ earnings approach 40% of household income. But as women’s earnings went through that point, the study showed husbands’ stress levels gradually increasing.