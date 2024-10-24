Men’s Foundation calls for action against toxic masculinity impacting men’s health in South Africa

The Men’s Foundation of South Africa has issued an urgent call to action regarding the pervasive issue of toxic masculinity, which is reported to fuel stigma around men’s health issues in the country. The impact is alarming, particularly in the realms of mental health and prostate cancer, two areas where the necessity for change has become increasingly crucial.

Garron Gsell, CEO of the Men’s Foundation SA, emphasises the dire need for systemic intervention, urging both the public and policymakers to act swiftly. “Toxic masculinity is one of the most pervasive issues affecting men in South Africa today. It's a dangerous narrative that tells men to prioritise toughness, stoicism, and dominance over their well-being. This has devastating consequences, particularly when it comes to seeking help for physical and mental health concerns,” says Gsell. He also reveals that South African men face one of the worst life expectancies globally, ranking 167th out of 193 countries.

Despite significant public health challenges, such as the HIV/Aids epidemic, Gsell highlights that men’s low life expectancy cannot solely be attributed to disease. “We know Aids has severely affected life expectancy in South Africa, but what’s alarming is that even with Aids being twice as prevalent among women, men still fare far worse. This gap is the silent killer —a combination of stigma, neglect, and a failure to seek help.’’ Among the most problematic health trends for men are prostate cancer and mental health issues. Prostate cancer remains a significant health threat, increasingly alarming as it claims more lives than breast cancer.

“Prostate cancer is more deadly than breast cancer, not because the disease itself is inherently more dangerous, but because men are less likely to take preventative action,” Gsell explains. The low rate of screenings and the reluctance to discuss these health concerns are rooted in the stigmas traditionally associated with masculinity. There is a serious mental health epidemic in South Africa, where 17 out of 21 men commit suicide every day.

Gsell says this reality is indicative of a much larger global issue but is exacerbated in SA by societal pressures that discourage men from seeking help due to stigmas tied to vulnerability. “Men feel like they have to be the providers, martyrs, and the strong ones. This perception keeps them from opening up about their struggles, fearing that vulnerability will be seen as weakness. The result? We’re seeing increasing numbers of suicides, untreated mental health issues, and preventable deaths.” One way forward, Gsell suggests, is the creation of informal safe spaces where men can express their challenges without fear of judgment.