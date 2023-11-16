Men’s Imbizo invites men to a safe space to mark International Men’s Day

The Men’s Imbizo, an initiative focused on men’s wellness, has summoned men to Jabulani Safe Hub in Soweto on Sunday for a special day as part of commemorating International Men’s Day. According to Mzansi Act Now CEO Mpho Lerole, the Men’s Imbizo is all about celebrating men and engaging in conversations about issues that men face, such as parental alienation, abuse, suicide, respect, violence, spirituality, financial wellness, mental health, depression, and marriage.

This initiative also encourages and supports the establishment of safe spaces and cogent interactions between the corporate sector, government, men’s sector, civil society, and men’s forums. “Men’s Imbizo is happening on International Men’s Day. It is an annual day that is celebrated by men. We have also partnered with several partners that will be joining us for the programme, but I think most importantly, the culmination of all these strictures is coming together to celebrate men for once, because one thing that we have also picked up through the entire preparation of this programme is that every man that we have been coming across, even women, has been in support of the men of this country. For once, we do not have to label them. “This is a concept of celebrating fatherhood, with men and boys coming together under mentorship programmes. The coming together of men standing up, responsible men from communities, role models, leaders, and saying away with gender-based violence and femicide, aside from substance abuse, we are going to engage. We are going to have a conversation. And we are going to be responsible.”

Lerole said their mission is to eradicate gender-based violence and femicide, societal illnesses, heinous and horrible acts of human brutality, and the worst kind of moral paralysis. He added that it is critical for men to address coherent engagements in structures such as faith-based organisations, civil society organisations, government, and the corporate sector to advance the issue of social justice. “We seek to observe and enhance the following interventions: gender-based violence and femicide, men and boys mentorship, substance abuse, mental health, spirituality, financial wellness, and fatherhood. The programme’s objective is to reconstruct the decaying moral fibre of society,” said Lerole.

The objectives of celebrating International Men’s Day are set out in “The Six Pillars of International Men’s Day“. A. Promote positive male role models or everyday heroes, not just celebrities and sportsmen, but everyday, working-class men who are living decent, honest lives. B. Celebrate men’s positive contributions to society, community, family, marriage, childcare, and the environment.

C. Focus on men’s health and well-being – social, emotional, physical, and spiritual. D. Highlight discrimination against males in areas of social services, social attitudes and expectations, and law. E. Improve gender relations and promote gender equality.