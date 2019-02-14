Picture: @tirelo_sa Twitter

Despite the cold, the rain, explosive revelations from Commission Inquires and constant blackouts, South Africans have shown that they're still able to laugh in spite of the country going through the most. This is all thanks for the imaginary Men's Conference.

The concept of the conference started a few weeks ago when men, supposedly not wanting to lavish gifts on their wives and girlfriends on Valentine's Day, came up with the idea to go awol from February to 13 to the 14th.

According to them, they would be away on a Men's Conference.

One thing though, women would not be allowed and the venue, they also said, would be undisclosed.

When you try to come collect your husband at the #MensConference2019 pic.twitter.com/1TXpOffbiD — Nigel Chareka (@CharekaNigel) February 13, 2019



7 de laan crew jus landed #mensconference19 pic.twitter.com/K8SHla1EfF — Sledge hammer (@simplykleo) February 13, 2019

When the day finally arrived, it sparked hilarious memes on Twitter. From videos to pictures, South Africans seemed to have forgotten their differences just for one day and had fun.