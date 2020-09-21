Merc driver nabbed for doing 215km/h on a 120km zone

Johannesburg - Gauteng Traffic Police has come down hard on negligent motorists this month, with 70 of them nabbed for speeding. This comes after the Traffic Police High Speed Unit conducted high speed operations on the province’s major routes. According to Gauteng Traffic spokesperson Sello Maremane, the unit also caught a motorist clocking 215km/h in a Mercedes-Benz. “The highest speed recorded recently was on Thursday night, when a 27-year-old male was caught driving a Mercedes-Benz E200 at 215km/h, on a prescribed maximum limit of 120km/h, on the N1 north freeway, Botha Avenue.” Maremane said another male, 35, who claimed that he was rushing his manager to work, was also arrested for excessive speeding.

“The driver was arrested on the same day, on the R21 freeway in Irene, after being found speeding in a Range Rover Sport at 204km/h, on a prescribed maximum limit of 120km/h zone.”

Both drivers were detained at Lyttelton police station, where they were formally charged with reckless and negligent driving, as well as exceeding the prescribed speed limit of 120km/h on a freeway.

“Both drivers have since been released on bail, of R2 000 and R2 500 respectively, and are expected to appear at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court this week.”

Maremane credited the latest technological devices at their disposal for the arrests.

“Gauteng Traffic Police High Speed Unit have been successful in clamping down on speedsters due to the use of the latest technological devices during their operations, such as Moving Violation Recorders (MVR).”

The MVR records the average speed measured over a minimum of 500m. The event is recorded and downloaded for investigation and prosecution purposes.

The unit has promised to continue their patrol operations on major routes.

“Road fatalities are caused by driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless and negligent driving, as well as excessive speeding.”

Maremane also urged motorists to exercise caution by adhering to the rules of the road, and driving under the prescribed speed limit to save the lives of passengers and other road users.

The Star