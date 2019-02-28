Picture: Pixabay

A metro police officer busy having a haircut had to go home with an incomplete hairstyle after having to leap into action and shoot two robbers trying to rob him.



The two men, armed with a revolver and a toy guy, had stormed into the barbershop in Turffontein, south of Joburg and allegedly demanded his car keys and cellphones from him and the barber.





Unbeknown to them, he was an armed officer and he shot them. The barber was traumatised by the incident and could not finish giving the metro police officer the haircut he had asked for.





Speaking to The Star on Thursday, the Joburg Metro police officer said he was on the barber chair with an apron over his body, facing a mirror and having his hair cut when the two men stormed into the store.





Once inside, the men allegedly pointed their firearms at him and the barber.





"One of then asked 'who drives that silver Uber car outside?'," he recalled.





"I drive a Toyota Corolla that looks like the one Uber drivers normally use so they obviously saw it parked outside and wanted it. I reached into my pocked and threw my car keys at them.





"They also asked me for my wallet but I told them that it was in the car," the 40 year old man said.





The officer said the apron had concealed his service pistol and he immediately turned, drew it and shot at the men.





He hit the first robber on the chest and the second man on the groin and leg.





"It was a split second survival shooting," he said.





The first robber was able to get away, still bleeding.





However, the second robber could not go far as he fell outside the barber shop while trying to get away.





He is also alleged to have a thrown his gun on the grass upon realising that he would not be able to flee.





Police were later called and it was found that the gun the robber had thrown on the grass was a toy gun. He was arrested.





The K9 Unit that arrived at the scene followed the blood trail of the first robber. The officer said it looked like someone had picked the robber up in a vehicle and took him to hospital where he was later traced and arrested.





According to the officer, Turffontein is under siege from criminals who make residents' lives difficult.





However, when those two robbers stormed the barbershop on Wednesday evening, they met their "perfect match" in him, he said.





The officer credited the training they received at work for his quick thinking abilities that resulted in him being calm and also shooting both the robbers while he and the barber escaped unharmed.





"I patrol the highways in a motorcycle. I do survival shooting because you never know what could happen while you're busy patrolling the highway. There could be a hijacking or a cash in transit heist going on so you need to be able to strike like a viper.





"Wherever I go, I am constantly tactically minded. Even when I'm in a restaurant I don't just sit back and relax; I am ready for anything.

"I believe that a police officer will never be off duty. When you see a crime happening, you need to be able to act, he said.





The officer said he was to return to the barber later and finish his haircut.





Spokesman for the Joburg Metro Police, Wayne Minnaar, said the man who was shot in the chest was currently under police guard in hospital while the one who was arrested at the scene had been taken for treatment and was now in custody.





"They have been charged with attempted murder and the illegal possession of firearm and ammunition," Minnaar said.



















