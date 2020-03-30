Metro cop, security guard arrested after Vosloorus man killed in lockdown shooting

Johannesburg - A metro police officer and security officers have been arrested for killing an "innocent" bystander and shooting four children during an alleged lockdown rampage on Sunday. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said Sibusiso Amos, 40, was killed in front of his mother on the family veranda in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, with the deceased's nieces and nephews also suffering severe injuries. The four children, aged between 5 and 11, were inside the house during the shooting, and were hit by shrapnel from the alleged shooting. According to the police watchdog, allegations were the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officials were patrolling the area on Sunday and noticed people drinking alcohol in a tavern. IPID acting national spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said in an attempt to enforce the Covid-19 lockdown regulations, the officers tried to arrest the revellers, but were instead attacked.

"The same people, together with some community members, attacked them. In retaliation the police then discharged the rubber bullets.

"It is further alleged that the deceased was followed up to his veranda home where he was fatally shot."

Nomayeza Amos, Sibusiso's distraught mother, said she begged the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department officer, whose name is known to The Star, not to shoot her son, who had retreated into the house.

"Sibusiso was shouting at the police, asking why they were shooting the unarmed youth on our street. The young men were hanging out on the street corner when they were asked to disperse by the police.

"The youth ran away but the police continued to shoot them. Sibusiso stood in our yard and shouted at the officers as to why they were shooting at the youth, who were dispersing into their respective homes," Amos explained.

She said she went to tell Sibusiso to calm down and come inside the house. The metro officer allegedly followed the deceased, who shut the security gate in order to protect himself.

"But the metro officer continued shooting through the gate, and Sibusiso died on the veranda in front of me," she added.

Four other children were allegedly caught in the crossfire, and are recovering at home.

Seisa said investigators attended the scene and returned on Monday morning to continue with investigations.

He said the officer and security guards were later identified as suspects and arrested. They were charged with murder and attempted murder charges.

"The arrested male persons have been identified as an Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officer aged 34 and a 45-year-old civilian person who is believed to be a private security officer. They are expected to appear before Boksburg Regional Court on Tuesday, March 31. Our investigation is ongoing."

