Emergency services are operational in Cosmo City after the recent attack on an ambulance crew, but there could be some delays in assisting patients as precautionary security measures have been put in place. These include the screening of calls and getting security assistance from the Joburg metro police department (JMPD) or the SAPS.

The City of Joburg said despite attacks on paramedics last week, reports that emergency services had since been suspended were incorrect.

“There was a temporary withdrawal of the ambulance service to Cosmo City, which was misinterpreted as a shutdown of emergency medical rescue services to the residents of Cosmo City. This is entirely incorrect,” said Michael Sun, a member of the mayoral committee for public safety.

The city’s emergency management service’s (EMS) ambulance crew was attacked while on a call to Cosmo City, west of Joburg. When the crew arrived at the scene and attempted to give medical treatment to an injured person, the ambulance crew was confronted by a mob. The patient was allegedly injured by the mob.

The mob then turned on the ambulance crew when they saw them trying to rescue the injured person, whom they regarded as a crime suspect. The crew was able to retreat from the scene unharmed, but were traumatised. The city’s new ambulance, delivered just eight days prior, was damaged.

“There has been no shutdown of ambulance services to Cosmo City or anywhere in the city. In light of the attack on the ambulance crew at Cosmo City, we are now screening calls coming from these hot spots,” Sun said.

“If the call is to attend to a volatile situation or a suspicious caller who cannot give us a precise location or description of the emergency, we will deploy the necessary resources to be escorted by the JMPD and/or SAPS. Each call will be assessed individually according to merit, type and level of emergency. We want to ensure both the safety of our residents and our EMS members,” he said.

“We will not risk the safety of our EMS members in favour of possible fake calls and volatile situations without a police escort.” In a separate incident, members of the Jabulani fire station were attacked in the early hours of Monday, and a criminal case opened.

In light of the recent spike of attacks on EMS members that have also occurred in other parts of the country, the city’s department of public safety has activated a contingency plan to deal with the attacks on its firefighters/ rescue workers and paramedics. Some of the measures have already been in place over the past year.

The department has also installed panic buttons in the city’s ambulances; and EMS members have been provided with self-defence training and pepper spray as a preferred device to deter attackers.

The JMPD is to escort ambulances and fire engines to emergency calls from volatile areas and hot spots that have been identified.

Emergency calls from these hot spots will be screened to reduce fake calls where there is a suspicion of potential risk.

Engaging community leaders and elders to help understand the challenges faced by firefighters, EMS and paramedics, and also to call on the community to desist from such attacks.

The city also dismissed allegations that it cares more about its ambulances than its firefighters and paramedics.

“It is with regret that we note such unfounded claims; such comment is not only non-constructive but opportunistic. It is the legislative and moral mandate of the EMS to attend to and treat any injured person,” Sun said.