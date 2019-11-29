Metro cops to show visible presence at malls this festive season









File Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA). MEET your local Joburg metro police officers at your local shopping mall this festive season. The officers will be taking the opportunity to visit various malls in the city to meet and greet residents and show a visible presence. Dressed in full uniform, but also armed with educational material and smiles, officers will be engaging shoppers in public spaces and reporting criminal activity. According to Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, officers will also inform shoppers of the department’s three core functions which are crime prevention through visible policing and other crime combating initiatives, enforcement of certain city by-laws and road policing to ensure rules of the road are obeyed. Officers will also exhibit the breathalyser equipment which gives a printout that displays the alcohol content in your breath.

A tracing facility will be available for motorists to check if they have outstanding fines. Officers of the speed unit will also demonstrate how the speed cameras function and the related delivery of speed fines through the post.

On the lighter side, officers on motorcycles will pose for photographs with children.

Both the metro K9 and equestrian Units will be on show for the public to view the dogs and horses.

A multi-faceted, largely operational campaign, has been launched to create safety awareness, greater police visibility, tough enforcement and crime prevention throughout the city.

In the past two weeks, the department has inaugurated an additional 1085 officers, making it the largest, single intake in one event in the country.

Also, a new alcohol testing centre was unveiled in Marlboro where motorists, once arrested, will be taken for further testing.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the new officers, former mayor Herman Mashaba said the increase in numbers was vital, given that at any one time the department only had about 700 officers on patrol, which, in a city of more than five million residents, was not adequate.

The city, he said, has seen a downward trend in the number of residential burglaries, as well as business burglaries. Other crimes such as motor vehicle theft and common robbery have also decreased significantly.

He blamed the “vulnerable borders” as part of crime, saying police continuously chased a moving target as a result of some criminal elements who seized on the weakness to commit crimes and move in and out of the country at will.

The new officers attended further training with the South African Police Service, where they learned about the criminal justice system, tactical street survival, crime prevention as well as how to manage incidents of domestic violence and children in conflict with the law.