A City Parks team has embarked on a project to quantify the number of trees affected by the shot hole borer in Joburg.

A dispute has erupted between Joburg’s residents fighting the infestation of the polyphagous shot hole borer (PSHB), which is killing trees across the city, and Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ). Earlier this month, City Parks issued a statement saying it was “too early to classify the PSHB outbreak in Joburg a disaster”.

This has been disputed by the IHlathi Melrose-Birdhaven Conservancy, expert tree fellers, arborists and the Johannesburg Urban Forest Alliance (Jufa).

In a joint statement, they accused mayoral committee member Nonhlhanla Sifumba and the City of Joburg of “downplaying the extent of this problem resulting in the widespread neglect of trees in the city”.

The City of Joburg said only 98 diseased trees had been reported, while the group said the infected number already stood at 1200.

“The private sector has done far more than City Parks has in creating awareness and educating the public.

"Numerous public talks have been held over the past two years by private tree companies, residents associations and landscaping institutions and Jufa.

A City Parks team has embarked on a project to quantify the number of trees affected by the shot hole borer in Joburg.

"City Parks is only holding its first meeting on March 11. Although it claims to be mapping trees in various areas now, this is too little, too late.

"We are now in the thick of the crisis and the mapping and practical involvement should have started two years ago. The city seems to be relying solely on information sent to it and is doing very little, if any, proactive research of its own. If this is the case, it is a neglect of its duties,” said the group.

However, JCPZ said it continued to meet urban forestry counterparts in the government, research institutions, tree maintenance service providers and its internal teams to identify the extent of the infestation.

“While a few new sightings of the outbreak continue to be reported, JCPZ has noted that some London planes along Jan Smuts Avenue, in Saxonwold, have developed an immune-mechanism as some wounds are showing positive signs of the tree recuperating from the infestation."

The PSHB committee, established by the parks department, has so far:

* Commissioned an internal research pilot project in Region B where the borer is most prevalent. The scope of the pilot programme is to map infested trees.

* Closely monitored developments in places such as Vietnam and California on how the infestation is being managed.

* Engaged in relationships with organisations such as the University of Pretoria, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, urban foresters and Wits University.

* Confirmed that no pesticides had been approved by the national Department of Water to control both the beetle and its symbiotic fungi.

* Commenced with the propagation of resistant trees at its Huddle Park Nursery as part of its tree replacement strategy.

Sifumba said residents should not remove trees if they were not dead unless it was the box elder tree,which was known to be heavily susceptible to borer beetle.

Residents felling an infested dead tree were advised to cover it with a heavy plastic and to refrain from illegally dumping the dead wood. The heat under the tarpaulin would help suffocate the borer and the wood could then be recycled.

Symptoms of PSBH vary in different tree species from patches of white powdered wood called “frass” to blotches of oozing resin or gumming along the holes in the tree.

An open day on the threat is to be hosted on March 11 at the Zoo Lake Training Centre.

Residents wanting to report diseased trees are urged to email [email protected] with the location.