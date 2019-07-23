File picture: Pexels

It's believed that the five people who died when a fire erupted at their Meyerton home were asleep at the time the blaze broke out. Two adults and three children, the youngest of whom was a six month old infant, burnt beyond recognition.

ER24's Russel Meiring said no one in the house survived the fire.

"It is believe that they were sleeping when the fire broke out. Their bodies were burnt beyond recognition," he said.

The police as well as the fire department in the Midvaal are in the dark regarding the cause of the fire that broke out at a house in on Lynx Street around 9pm on Monday night.

Meyerton police spokesperson Constable Tlaleng Moloi said the cause was unknown and police investigations were underway to establish what could have led to the fire.

Midvaal Chief Fire Officer Hannes Steyn also said they had not been able to establish the cause of the fire and investigations were in progress to get to the core of what happened.

Meiring said were summoned to the scene by the Midvaal Fire Services shortly after 9pm.

Meiring said on arrival, paramedics found the house well alight and that fire fighters battled the fire for some time.

He added that three victims were retrieved from the house while it was still on fire and the other two victims were found with severe burn injuries after the fire was extinguished.

“Unfortunately, paramedics found that the two adults and three children, including a 6-month-old, had succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead,” Meiring said.

The Star



