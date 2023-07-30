Meyiwa gunman identified by state’s witness

Johannesburg - The gun-wielding, dreadlocked intruder who entered the Vosloorus home of Kelly Khumalo has been identified as Mthobisi Prince Mncube. Mncube, the third accused in the murder trial of Meyiwa, was identified in the high court earlier on Friday by the state’s latest witness, Colonel Lambertus Steyn.

Steyn, a cellphone analyst from the SAPS National Cold Case Investigation Unit, testified that he was requested to download photographs from the cellphone of Mncube following his arrest on another charge. The officer told the court that Mncube was arrested at Cleveland police station for the illegal possession of a firearm. As per the standard police procedure, Steyn said the firearms acquired from suspects were usually taken to forensics, while cellphones were taken to the war room, where they downloaded and analysed the phones.

Following a request from Brigadier Gininda to go through the photographs downloaded from Mncube's phone, a few photos taken by his phone showed him sporting dreadlocks that were tied back in a ponytail. The officer further explained how there were frequent incoming and outgoing calls which took place between Mncube and the fifth accused, Sifisokuhle Ntuli. Ntuli was also found to have been in contact with Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, the second suspect, as well as the first accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya.

On Thursday, the court heard how Ntuli had contacted Kelly Khumalo on at least two separate occasions prior to the shooting of Meyiwa on October 26, 2014. The court heard that Ntuli contacted Khumalo on August 2, 2014, with the call lasting for 110 seconds, with a second call made on October 15, 2014, which lasted 96 seconds. Colonel Steyn was called to testify as he was requested to profile all the targets and suspects identified by the investigating team and suspects identified by his team, which included the occupants of the house.

He was also requested to determine if there were any links or connections between the suspects in the dock and the occupants of the house on the night Meyiwa was shot and killed. Five men ,namely Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli, have been charged with the October 2014 murder of Meyiwa in what was reported as a botched robbery. The trial resumes today.