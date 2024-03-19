Meyiwa murder accused’s confession details threats from co-accused

Murder accused Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi’s confession alleges that he was repeatedly threatened by his co-accused into keeping silent about their role in the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. As the murder trial of the Orlando Pirates soccer player resumed in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, yesterday, magistrate Vivian Cronje was called to the stand to testify about one of the two confessions she took from Ntanzi.

Cronje told the court that she took his statement on June 24, 2020, in the presence of his lawyer at the time, Ntokozo Mjiyako, shortly after his arrest. According to the statement, Ntanzi alleged that he was called by Fisokuhle Ntuli, the fifth accused, and asked to come to the Basotho Hostel in Vosloorus. He placed all five men at the hostel that day, further claiming that upon his arrival, he was told that there was a job to do that evening.

He detailed how Mthobisi Mncube, nicknamed Carlos, as well as Mthokoziseni Maphisa then called singer Kelly Khumalo, informing her they were alright. While en route to the house, he further alleged that a call, which he believed to be from Khumalo, once again came in. However, he said Carlos left the vehicle to answer it along with the other three men. Ntanzi claimed he believed this was Khumalo as Carlos kept referring to the person as “sisters”.

According to his version, Ntuli was the driver, Muzi also known as Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Maphisa took the role of lookouts, while he and Carlos were tasked with going inside the house. Upon their entry, he alleged Carlos ordered everyone to lie down and demanded phones and money. During this time, he said, he was given a plastic bag and a container with money while Carlos proceeded to look for “something”, only to be interrupted by Meyiwa standing up, leading to a scuffle where he hit him with a chair.

“It appeared as if he wanted to prevent Carlos from taking whatever he wanted to take from wherever he was opening. “Kelly Khumalo was the one who directed Carlos where the thing was which he wanted to take. “During the scuffle, Carlos fired two shots. I did not see where Senzo was hit because when the shots were fired, I went outside,” the statement read.

Following the hit, he claimed it was at this point that Carlos then pointed to Ntuli, instructing him to warn Ntanzi that should any word come out, he would kill him. “I was shivering since I was never involved in such a thing before. The four of them went into the bedroom while I was instructed to wait in the kitchen and when they came out they gave me R15 000. “Carlos kept on pointing his finger at me threatening me, and I was visibly frightened at the time.

“He was also swearing saying: ‘I am telling you, you will shit, a deal is a deal.’ He added that even though he doesn’t know my parental home, Muzi knew, and he would show him because if he hears anything he will kill me.” Two days later, he claimed he was given more money, bringing the total to R45 000. Even after his return to Carltonville where he was residing, he claimed he continued to receive threats from the other men, prompting him to change his number.