Meyiwa’s family losing hope due to repeated trial delays

Johannesburg - The family of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana soccer player Senzo Meyiwa says the repeated delays in his murder trial are making them lose hope of ever finding answers. As the highly anticipated trial was due to resume in the North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, yesterday, the matter had to be postponed after the presiding judge, Maumela Tshifhiwa, had taken ill.

Gauteng Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba explained that the matter would not proceed as presiding Judge Maumela said it was likely that Maumela may not be available for some time, depending on what his doctors may say. The trial against Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, was scheduled to proceed from today until Thursday, with continuing testimony from Zandile Khumalo, the sister of songstress Kelly Khumalo, who was in a relationship with the soccer player at the time of his death in October 2014. The deputy judge president said that despite the latest setback, due to the importance and public interest in the matter, arrangements had been made for the trial to proceed in the court's third term.

"However, because of the importance of this matter and the publicity that it is getting from the media, we have made arrangements for this matter to proceed in the third term so it can be finalised as soon as possible." "The accused are to remain in custody, and the leadership of this court and legal representatives are making arrangements to ensure the trial proceeds on the next date," he said. An emotional Nomalanga Meyiwa, speaking after the postponement, said they were unhappy with the delay as they had to travel from Durban to Pretoria without anyone informing them that the matter would be postponed.

"It's painful as we travel here every time without anyone informing us that the matter will not be proceeding. We feel that no one cares about us as a family, especially Senzo's mother, who was hoping to see this matter continue." "We have questions and we are not getting answers as each and every time this matter is postponed, and we are confused about what is going on as it's been 10 years with this matter." Meyiwa said that it looked like they would have to wait another 10 years for answers, and as it stood, they were losing hope but simply kept on coming to court as they still wanted answers as to what truly happened to their sibling.

"It looks like we are going nowhere, and if they keep postponing, there is nothing we can do. We are starting to lose hope as we've gone a long road but it looks like there is no development, and we keep hearing things on the day at the last minute," she added. Since the start of the trial, five witnesses have taken the stand, including forensic officials and police officers who were the first to arrive on the scene the day Meyiwa was shot at the Vosloorus home of his then-girlfriend Khumalo. Meyiwa's childhood friends, Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Twala who were in the house on the night of the fatal shooting, have also testified.