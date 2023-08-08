Meyiwa’s mom was upset that son’s BMW was used after death

Johannesburg - The mother of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana player Senzo Meyiwa was left reeling (after learning) that her son’s BMW X6 was still being used days after his death. This was after State witness Tumelo Madlala told the court that Afropop singer Kelly Khumalo insisted on using Meyiwa’s car after he was murdered at her Vosloorus home on October 26, 2014.

According to Madlala, a childhood friend of Meyiwa, Khumalo refused to use any other vehicle apart from Meyiwa’s BMW X6. Her sister, Zandile Khumalo, had earlier testified in court that the pair, who were in a romantic relationship, had co-purchased the vehicle. Madlala told the court that following the incident on October 26, 2014, he, along with Ntombi Khumalo, Kelly and Zandi, stayed at the Mulbarton residence, where Kelly and Meyiwa resided for a few days.

Upon leaving the house on Thursday, he said he visited Meyiwa’s parental home in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, only to find Meyiwa’s mother unhappy that her son’s vehicle was still being used after his death. “When I got to Senzo’s home, I found his mother sitting on a mattress in the dining room with candles next to her. I then explained to her everything that transpired, as there were also relatives that were there.” Madlala added: “I remember well that the first thing she (the mother) asked me was, how is it possible that we travel in her child’s car when he was no more? I told her I had no powers to correct that, and even the police had told Kelly, but she insisted this is the car that belonged to the father of her child.”

On the night Meyiwa was shot in a botched robbery, Madlala pointed out Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, the second accused, as one of the two intruders who was involved in a scuffle with Meyiwa. Madlala told the court that as Meyiwa pinned Ntanzi’s hand, he threw a punch, and it was at this point that he heard a gunshot go off. He told the court that he ran into one of the bedrooms only to return to see Meyiwa wedged in between the couch and TV stand injured.

After struggling to get Meyiwa into his vehicle, he said Kelly drove at a high speed to the local hospital, where he was taken on a stretcher by the emergency personnel. A short while later, he said, doctors came out requesting to see an elderly person, and this was when it was revealed that his friend had passed on. Madlala said he then requested to see his friend for the last time.

“I asked him why he called me here. I said to him, is this the reason why you called me to witness this thing?” he said, telling Meyiwa’s body as he kissed him on the forehead. Following that, he alleged Kelly Khumalo came in and started taking off his watch, and nurses requested both of them to leave the room. The trial continues today.