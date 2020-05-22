Mi Casa celebrates 10 years with a global deal

Multiple-award winning band Mi Casa is celebrating 10 years in the industry this year and will be celebrating all weekend long with various activities. The celebrations will also include toasting to the global deal they have signed with Afroforce1 Records, a division of Universal Music Group Africa. The band has come a long way since forming all those years ago, bringing out hit songs that have made them hot property in South Africa. “One of the biggest lessons we have learnt doesn’t pertain to music, but to relationships. If you want to be in a long-term relationship you need to be willing to sacrifice, be patient, and listen. “That is what we have done as a band. Ten years of the band is not an easy thing. It’s taken a lot of lessons over the years. We have learnt a load of things, but those are definitely the highlight. Long-term relationships - band or marriage - you are going to need to implement those principles,” vocalist Joao “J’Something” da Fonseca said.

The band has over the years been on the line-up of many local and international events and concerts gaining a support base that has allowed them to thrive.

“At the raw value I would attribute the support we have kept receiving to us dropping an album every two years and having two to three number 1 songs. We have remained consistent, true, authentic and we have not changed. That has allowed our fans to go on an equally consistent relationship. It is what Mi Casa stands for, how the brand has grown over the years. It has become like a furniture brand in your house. We are part of the culture.”

The band is made up of DJ/producer Dr Duda (Sipho Mphahlaza), singer/songwriter J’Something and trumpeter Mo-T (Moshe Kgasoane).

“This year is 10 years since we met, so we have been planning to celebrate that throughout the year. We have our 5th album We Made It coming up, that was supposed to be released on May 15, but has been rescheduled, because of this global deal we just managed to sign. Our single Church Bells is out and is the 4th most played song in the country.”

For the longest time the band has been dreaming of being able to achieve a deal that would allow them to play on the global stage.

“We strongly believe that as Mi Casa we create music that appeals to a global platform and I think being independent for the last 10 years we have done extremely well. We have performed in 30 African countries, toured several times in Europe and been to the US on our own. As an artist and a businessman you are always curious as to what you could do if you had the power of a label like Universal and Afroforce behind you. We have been talking about this for some years and trying to iron out the right type of deal. I couldn’t be more proud to now be aligned to the biggest record label in the world and to be put on a global platform.”

J’Something says the band is itching to get back on stage once the lockdown is lifted.

“I can’t wait to be on a stage. It’s hard to explain to people that this is what I live and die for. It’s been a real blow to not be able to do that. Performing live on social media is just not the same.”

The coronavirus will not be stopping the band from celebrating its achievement with fans.

“We are going to celebrate this. We are throwing a garage party today (Friday). We have opened up the garage and set up there so we can have a party with our fans online.

“We would love people to join. Throughout the weekend we are going to be doing a host of celebrations. On Saturday we will have a Q&A session and on Sunday myself and Duda will be cooking together live. We will be celebrating until the album comes out in June.”