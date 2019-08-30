Midland High School celebrates after proceeding to the regional finals of the The Star High Schools Quiz. File picture: Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Teamwork, quick thinking and fun will once again be on show at the regional finals of the IIE’s Varsity College and The Star High Schools Quiz competition. Defending national champions Midland High School look in scintillating form and are keen to defend their title.

The Johannesburg regional final will be held at the Midrand campus of IIE Varsity College on Saturday and teams looking to emulate their success.

It won’t be easy, as both teams Midland High School entered for this year’s competition have made it into the regional finals.

They are set on passing the Johannesburg regional stage and scooping the big prize.

Schools battling it out in Midrand on Saturday include Midland Primary and High Schools, John Orr Technical High School, Roshnee Islamic School, Horizon International High School , the Johannesburg Muslim School, Veritas College, Woodlands International College and Liberty Community School.

For the regionals as for the local round, questions will be based on content published in The Star.

If the teams make it to the national event, questions will be based on content from the IOL website. There are five categories that will test the general knowledge of the teams: current affairs, sport, business, politics and entertainment.

Two teams from the regional finals will then slug it out at Varsity College Sandton Campus on September 19 against the winners of the Daily News High Schools Quiz, Pretoria News High Schools Quiz and the Cape Argus High Schools Quiz.

Winners of the National High School quiz will walk away with R20 000 for their school, R5 000 for each team member and teacher, a Mecer tablet for each team member, a trophy, medals and certificates.

Runners-up will receive R10 000 for their school, R2 500 for each team member and teacher, a Mecer tablet for each team member and medals.

A total of 285 teams with four pupils in each - 1140 children altogether - have taken part in this year’s contest.

The Star