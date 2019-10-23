Johannesburg - The National Prosecution Authority has confirmed to The Star that former striker and soccer analyst Mike Mangena's drug case was struck off the roll as more investigations needed to be done.
Affectionately known as “Sporo” in the soccer fraternity, Mangena was arrested on November 2018, along with Lesotho nationals Morena Maqoaelane, William Kazipata and Kennedy Tsogolane.
This was after after drug manufacturing equipment was discovered at his Randfontein property.
The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said the four had to be released as further investigations were being conducted.
“Amongst others, the State was awaiting results of samples taken at the crime scene and cell phone records,” Mjonondwane said.