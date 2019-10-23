Mike Mangena a free man but NPA continues to probe drug charges against him









Former Kaizer Chiefs star Mike Mangena. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Archives. Johannesburg - The National Prosecution Authority has confirmed to The Star that former striker and soccer analyst Mike Mangena's drug case was struck off the roll as more investigations needed to be done. Affectionately known as “Sporo” in the soccer fraternity, Mangena was arrested on November 2018, along with Lesotho nationals Morena Maqoaelane, William Kazipata and Kennedy Tsogolane. This was after after drug manufacturing equipment was discovered at his Randfontein property. The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said the four had to be released as further investigations were being conducted. “Amongst others, the State was awaiting results of samples taken at the crime scene and cell phone records,” Mjonondwane said.

According to media reports, the matter was struck from the Randfontein Magistrate Court on September 3 after numerous postponements.

The former Kaizer Chiefs star was facing charges related to the unlawful manufacture of illicit drug following the discovery of a clandestine drug laboratory on his farm.

He was later granted R50 000 bail. However, it was found that his is co-accused were in South Africa illegally. The later abandoned their bail application.

Police said at the time that their multi-disciplinary team had observed his farm for a period of time until they were satisfied that they had enough evidence to apply for a search warrant.

"The search warrant was effected and the team found a steel shed full of chemicals and machines used to manufacture Mandrax as well as a truck containing liquid chemicals," police said.

Mangena was also a soccer commentator for SABC for a long time and is also in the estate business.

The Star