Military ombudsman probes complaints about heavy handedness of soldiers

South Africa’s military ombudsman continues to investigate complaints received during the Covid-19 lockdown, the office said on Tuesday, urging the public to lodge these in writing. The office said it had received about 52 reports from members of the public, as well as serving and former members of the SANDF during the national lockdown imposed from March 27. Of these, 32 were complaints from the public relating to heavy handedness, undignified treatment and unlawful confiscation of property by officers enforcing the lockdown rules. Twenty complaints were from current and former SANDF members in connection with termination of service, receipt of benefits, grievances and grievance procedures. According to the Military Ombud Act, the office can only investigate complaints lodged in writing.

Military ombud, retired Lieutenant-General Vusumuzi Masondo, said it was crucial for complainants to provide adequate details, noting that the majority of those lodged through social media contained insufficient information.

The office of the military ombud also does not investigate cases of an alleged criminal nature, as these are dealt with by the SAPS or the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

On April 10, Collins Khoza died after he was assaulted at his Alexandra home for allegedly contravening the lockdown rules by drinking alcohol in his yard.

Khoza died following the assault, allegedly at the hands of members of the armed forces. The post-mortem report, which was handed to the court, indicated that he had died of blunt-force trauma to the head.

His family turned to the court for an urgent order directing the police, the SANDF and other armed forces to toe the line during the lockdown.