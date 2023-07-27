Millions stolen in alleged social grant and post office-related crimes

Johannesburg - Four employees of a post office in Tseseng, Free State, channelled about R8 million of the South African Social Security Agency’s (Sassa’s) money into the post office account of a church belonging to one of them. The four were syphoned money in this manner between January 2020 and February 2022.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said the investigation conducted by the Hawks’ Priority Crime Specialised Investigation (PCSI) and the Asset Forfeiture Unit saw vehicles belonging to two suspects in this matter as well as money in different bank accounts forfeited to the state. "The investigators continue to work around the clock to ensure that those involved have their day in court," said Mohobeleli. The Free State head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Major-General Mokgadi Bokaba, welcomed the forfeiture order granted by the court in relation to four vehicles purchased with the proceeds of crime.

She applauded the joint efforts by members of the PCSI and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), which resulted in the order being granted. "It is wrong for anyone to be seen living lavishly using money and assets acquired illegally. It is our mission to go after such people with vigour in order to create a country where citizens value making an honest living," said Bokaba. Two former employees of the South African Post Office based at Butterworth who worked as tellers are suspected of making Sassa payments at a cash pay point.