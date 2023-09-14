Mineral Resources and Energy Deputy Minister says rising international prices of crude oil is wreaking havoc on many oil-importing countries

Johannesburg - Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Dr Nobuhle Nkabane says that the rising international prices of crude oil are wreaking havoc on many oil-importing countries, such as South Africa. The deputy minister said this during her opening remarks at the Southern African oil and gas conference. She said that high crude oil prices translate into severely high fuel prices for individual countries.

“High fuel prices in our countries result in food inflation and increased transport costs that negatively affect poor households.” “In South Africa, most people use public transport to go to work and school, and about up to 20% of their income is spent on transport, leaving them with little or nothing to spend on food and clothing, thus plunging them deep into poverty,” she said. Nkabane said that the heavy reliance on oil imports at prices that are set elsewhere does not bode well for an individual country’s socio-economic development.

“If anything, increased oil prices could be the source of social instability in most of our countries as communities grow frustrated with higher food and transport costs.” “In this regard, it is imperative to accelerate the exploration of oil and gas both onshore and offshore, as having our own petroleum resources will reduce our dependency on foreign oil and cushion our economies, in particular our citizens, against imposed whirlwinds of crude price volatility,” she said. She said that in South Africa, there has been an initiative to enhance the development and growth of our oil and gas industry.

“The first intervention is the development of the Gas Master Plan, which is a policy that outlines and guides the critical role of gas in South Africa while providing policy direction to the gas industry.” “We have also developed the Upstream Petroleum Development Bill, seeking to ensure that the upstream petroleum sector is no longer regulated under the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act, 2002 (MPRDA), but under discrete petroleum legislation. We believe the decoupling of the Upstream Petroleum Development Bill from MPRDA will bring regulatory certainty and hopefully shore up investor confidence,” said the deputy minister. Nkabane further stated that natural gas is one of the key components of South Africa’s Integrated Resource Plan for 2019, as it accounts for 3% of our energy supply.