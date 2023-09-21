Miners and locals cry foul after Northern Cape police raid illegal mines arresting 867

Johannesburg - Diamond mogul Louis Liebenberg has slammed the police for carrying out the instructions of his rivals, De Beers, following a two-day multi-party blitz on illegal mining in Namaqualand in the Northern Cape. Liebenberg said instead of giving people permits to conduct artisanal mining in the area, the police destroyed their property and confiscated equipment belonging to these miners.

“This is all because of De Beers. They have been at it for years. Instead of providing artisanal miners with permits to mine, they have had to be subjected to having their properties destroyed,” he said. One miner said his equipment was taken during the operation, even though he is not an illegal miner. “Yes, the operation was said to be a mission against illegal foreigners, but they also destroyed shacks and other properties during this operation,” the miner, identified as Marcus, said.

However, the police have disputed that the operation was an attack by mining giant De Beers but was aimed at addressing illegal mining in the district. In a statement, Northern Cape police spokesperson Brig Mashay Gamieldien said the operation was a two-in-one joint multi-disciplinary operation, with the main focus being to stop illegal mining activities at the AK 64 mining block and the Springbok hostel situated in Kleinsee. Gamieldien said the operation was led by Lieutenant General Otola, accompanied by her three Deputy Provincial Commissioners, Provincial Heads, senior managers from the National Office, the Namakwa District Commander, and officials from the Department of Home Affairs, provincial components, and units.

“The multi-disciplinary operation was conducted in the Namakwa area and dealt illegal miners a hard blow following a crime intelligence-driven operation that was executed over two days, which commenced on September 19, 2023, and ended on September 20, 2023." “During the disruptive actions, a total of 867 persons were apprehended and arrested for various offences, of whom the majority were undocumented persons,” Gamieldien said. According to a police report, the operation also focused on illegal mining activities in the Kleinsee area, during which numerous digging equipment and implements were confiscated.

“During the disruptive actions, police members entered the mining areas and arrested illegal diggers in the unauthorised areas. The Springbok hostels were also demolished after the police actions. Unfortunately, three males were injured during the actions and received medical treatment afterwards,” he added. Gamieldien added that this big operation was conducted with the assistance of various SAPS stations and units within the Namakwa District, Provincial Components, as well as the Department of Home Affairs and immigration officials who were on site during the execution of the operation. “All detainees will be appearing in various magistrate’s courts within the district and will be transferred to holding facilities while three SAPS helicopters assisted the ground forces with aerial support by directing them in the mining area,” he said.