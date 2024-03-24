Minister assessing Lindela repatriation centre contract

The recent escape of more than 65 illegal immigrants from the Lindela Repatriation Centre has put the facility in a collision course with the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. The minister, who has reacted to the infamous escape of immigrants who were due to be deported to their countries of origin, has indicated that his department is assessing a contract with facilities management company Enviromongz at the centre.

According to media reports, the escaped deportation-awaiting detainees are from eight African countries including Tanzania, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Burundi and Nigeria. According to the minister, security guards at the repatriation centre had issues with their employer, a private company, which had been contracted to run Lindela. Speaking to SABC News at the weekend, the minister indicated that only one of the escaped foreign national was re-arrested.

“They say there was an altercation with the company and security officers but from the pictures we saw on CCTV, I am not sure why this should be described as an escape. It looks like people were just walking out and the security doing nothing. The company has got a lot to answer to. In every facility like that, going through the gate you will definitely find security there and they’ll deal with you. “Now these ones just went straight to the gate and nothing happened to them is very suspicious to me. What we were able to do was to replace their security at the gate, with a new security company but the company itself we’re busy studying the contract.” This is not the first time an incident such as this has happened. In 2020, Motsoaledi confirmed that 37 illegal foreigners had escaped from Lindela Repatriation Centre after they were allegedly assisted by private security guards.