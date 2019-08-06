Minister of Small Businesses Development Khumbuduzo Ntshavheni chats to a hairstylist on the side of the road. The minister visited the Joburg CBD following violent clashes between the police and foreign traders last week. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Pirates and counterfeit goods cost the South Africa economy R350-million in just one year. Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni revealed this startling figure on Monday at the Johannesburg central police station during a talk over last week's attack on police when they tried to impound counterfeit goods from informal traders and hawkers.

Ntshavheni highlighted that the economy had lost R350m to the illicit black market trade between December last year and last month.

“This is unacceptable and cannot be allowed to go on,” she said.

The minister also toured the Joburg CBD to assess the aftermath of the violent clashes.

“As the Small Business Development Department, we will be going to see what is happening but also as the department we want to make sure that such incidents do not happen again in the sector we are responsible for.

"Our department is planning to meet the hawkers' association it is within the interest of entrepreneurs whether they are in the formal or informal business to protect the rule of law and the laws of the Republic which is non-negotiable.”

Ntshavheni added: “As a ministry and Department of Small Business Development we are responsible for supporting small businesses and trading, but in that support we need to make sure that the activities within that business are legal and there is a respect for the rule of law.”

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba last week tweeted: “The events last week, which saw law enforcement in Joburg being brutally attacked, highlights just how close our illegal immigration issue is to being out of control. We need national government to take its duties seriously.”

Ntshavheni, however, cautioned Mashaba not to politicise the incident.

“I think we should not play politics in incidents of this nature.

"The mayor has a responsibility because street trading is part of local economic development.

"He has a responsibility to make sure that the sector within his responsibility is regulated, trading is regulated

“It is within their responsibility and that is why they have a law enforcement agency. I am here because I am the Small Business Development Minster and my area of responsibility is to ask questions such as ‘how do we support local development, how do we support street traders/hawkers?"

She added that the individuals responsible for the violence have not been identified as foreign nationals and no arrests have been made yet.

“We don’t want to stir up emotions, but obviously if they were (foreign nationals) involved, we have the responsibility to arrest them. Another question that we need to ask is are they legal and are their permits allowing them to trade because not everyone is allowed to trade or operate businesses in the country.”