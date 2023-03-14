Minister Kodwa promises to address creative arts industry outcry

Johannesburg - Newly appointed Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, says all expressions of dissatisfaction within the creative industry have been received and he will ensure full support is provided. Kodwa attended the 6th Royalty Soapie Awards, where a slew of local thespians who are major contributors to the South African daily TV drama and entertainment industry were formally recognised.

He took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the founder and CEO of the awards, Winnie Ntshaba, further revealing that they will work together to ensure initiatives like these celebrating the creative arts are supported. “Sending my appreciation, Winnie Ntshaba, for a well-delivered and artfully done instalment of the Royalty Soapie Awards. Working together with all stakeholders in the sector, we will continue to ensure initiatives like these of recognising the creative arts are supported,” said Kodwa. “Where would we be without our stars, who shine daily on our screens, astonishing us with their art in acting, film, and television? This evening we celebrate, honour, and recognise South Africa’s brightest at the Royalty Soapie Awards,” he said.

Explaining the essence of the awards, Ntshaba said they celebrate the hard work of individuals behind the soapie industry across Africa. “We are proud to celebrate the diverse calibre of nominations from across the continent. Our strategic collaboration with South African Tourism is significant as it buoys our local talent and elevates them on the international stage. The soapies are filmed locally, showcasing South Africa’s beautiful landscapes, infrastructure, and talent,” said Ntshaba. The Royalty Soapie Awards inspire growth through education and awareness, building an industry that impacts and shapes the hearts and minds of the nation.

Kodwa further spoke about renowned actress Connie Chiume, pointing out that they are committed to working with her to change the situation. “Yesterday’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Mme Connie Chiume, is one of South Africa’s greatest talents. Ndikuvile mama, and we commit to working with you and your colleagues to change the the situation for the better,” he shared on Twitter. Chiume won her third lifetime achievement award at the Royalty Soapie Awards.