Minister Lamola launches Covid-19 screening campaign at Sun City prison

Johannesburg - Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola was on Wednesday expected to launch a Covid-19 screening campaign at the Johannesburg Prison. Lamola was to also conduct an inspection at the Johannesburg Management Area to ensure that inmates and officials adhere to the gazetted directions issued to address, prevent and combat the spread of Covid-19 in prisons. This comes after an official of the Department of Correctional Services at the East London Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape tested positive for Covid-19. The infected official was said to be in a stable condition in hospital. All the other officials who came into contact with her were identified and asked to isolate at home while awaiting testing. The department said the Wednesday's l aunch forms part of efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in all Correctional Centres and Remand Detention Facilities in the country.

"Minister Lamola will interact with both officials and inmates to ascertain the adequacy of adherence to preventative measures at the Management Area.

"The department has thus far recorded one positive case of Covid-19 where an official based at the East London Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape tested positive."

On Monday, the spokesperson for Correctional Services Singabakho Nxumalohe said National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) would commence with mass screening and testing on Wednesday at East London female correctional centre.

“Prevention measures will continue to be intensified, while mass screening schedule for all correctional centres shall assist the department in its efforts of averting the transmission of the virus.

"Correctional services would like to appeal for calm during this period. We are committed to the well-being of offenders and officials in the department.”

The Star