Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has published the gazetted National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill

Johannesburg – Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane announced the publication of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NCGBVF) Bill, 2022 on Friday. The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities said the purpose of the publication was to inform the public that the minister intended to introduce the Bill in Parliament in terms of section 73 of the Constitution.

“The gazetting of this bill is a major step forward in driving a multi-sectoral, coherent strategic policy and programming framework to ensure a co-ordinated national response to the crisis of gender-based violence and femicide by the government of South Africa and the country as a whole,” the department said. The NCGBVF, once established, will be the custodian of the National Strategic Plan on gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) and will be responsible for driving its implementation. The department said the government had worked on drafting the bill in consultation with multiple stakeholders in line with the Development of Public Policy and Subordinate Legislation guidelines.

In October 2021, the department published the bill in the government gazette to solicit public input and comments. In addition, in November and December 2021, provincial consultations were held to solicit input into the bill. The department said the bill had been supported by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) and it was certified as constitutionally sound by the Office of the Chief State Law Adviser. “The National Strategic Plan envisages a National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide that is based on a multi-sectoral approach,” said Nkoana-Mashabane, in her capacity as the chairperson of the Interministerial Committee on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

Director-general of the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, advocate Mikateko Joyce Maluleke, welcomed the gazetting of this bill as a critical step in realising the goals set out in the National Strategic Plan on GBVF. “As far back as 1998 the South African government promulgated the Domestic Violence Act, which covered a wide range of abuses from physical and sexual, to economic, and psychological, as well as stalking, damage to property etc,” Maluleke said. The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development was making amendments to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Bill (National Register for Sex Offenders), Domestic Violence Bill, and the Criminal Matters Amendment Bill, she said. The Department of Social Development also opened up the Victim Support Services Bill for public comment.

