Minister McKenzie calls for closure of illegal shops as child deaths escalate

In the wake of the alarming increase in child fatalities linked to food poisoning from spaza shops, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has called for immediate action against the reported illegal shops. His remarks reflect growing concerns over food safety and the impact of illegal immigration on public health.

McKenzie, known for his unwavering stance on issues surrounding illegal immigration took to X and stated, “We need to close all these shops, we can’t be debating this matter anymore, this shops should be closed and owners arrested to be deported. What more do we want to see? More children dying?” As the horrific trend continues, opposition parties such as the DA are also amplifying their calls for government intervention. They have urged officials to take proactive measures to protect children from potential hazards, particularly in schools where tainted food products could pose significant health risks.

The Star recently reported on the DA Member of Parliament Michelle Clarke who expressed concern over inadequate funding for Environmental Health Practitioners (EHPs), attributing the vulnerabilities in food safety inspections to persistent budget constraints that leave communities exposed to dangers that could otherwise be mitigated. “Many municipalities are unable to meet food safety and health inspection standards due to persistent budget constraints. Despite clear evidence of the necessity of EHPs, provincial and local governments have continued to under-fund these positions, leaving many communities at risk,” she said. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has taken a bold stance, advocating for the deployment of the military to conduct raids on spaza shops nationwide.