Minister Naledi Pandor sends condolences to the people of Iran

International Relations and Cooperation Minister (Dirco), Dr Naledi Pandor, has offered her condolences to the government and the people of Iran who are mourning the deaths of their President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Both these leaders died during a helicopter crash on Sunday alongside other officials while travelling in the East Azerbaijan province.

According to reports, their bodies were recovered in a mountainous region of the country on Monday. It is not clear what caused the accident, however, messages of support have been trickling in since the news of the deaths became public. Indications are that Raisi’s funeral, which begins today, will last a few days with some heads of states from BRICS countries set to attend the service.

Pandor’s message of support followed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s, who indicated that the death of Raisi and others was tragic due the manner in which they died. “The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, has expressed her deepest sympathy and condolences to the government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the shocking and sad news of the passing of her counterpart, Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian,” Dirco said. The minister also sent a special message to her counterpart by dedicating her sympathies to the colleagues and family of Amir-Abdollahian.

Pandor’s message comes after she and Amir-Abollahian co-hosted the 15th Session of the Joint Commission of Co-operation in Pretoria last year. During this visit, the late foreign minister paid a courtesy call to Ramaphosa. “The ministers also met several times on the margins of multilateral forums, including during the BRICS foreign ministers’ meetings in 2023. Minister Pandor remembers the late Dr Amir-Abdollahian as a brilliant and astute counterpart whose presence will be deeply missed,” the department said.

Amir-Abdollahian became foreign minister under Raisi following his 2021 election. Also on Monday, Ramaphosa offered condolences to the Supreme Leader of Iran, The Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, and the government and people of Iran. Ramaphosa said his thoughts are with the families of the late president and foreign minister as well as the relatives of the other officials, personnel and air crew who died in the tragic aircraft incident.