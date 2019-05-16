Minister Naledi Pandor is set to go after those responsible for siphoning millions of rand through an alleged corruption and maladministration at the Vaal University of Technology.

Minister Naledi Pandor is set to go after those responsible for siphoning millions of rand through an alleged corruption and maladministration scandal which has plagued the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) for several years. Pandor, who is the Higher Education and Training, wrote an explosive letter, which The Star has seen, to VUT council chairperson Tebogo Hlapolosa, saying she had appointed renowned Professor Barney Pityana as an independent assessor to probe, among other things, financial procurement and tender irregularities at the institution.

The Star reported in September last year that VUT management had diverted more than R30-million away from fixing a badly burnt 120-bed student residence without government-mandated approval.

This, according to senior staff, was to perform “cosmetic projects” such as painting walls at internal residences, instead of addressing “much-needed student accommodation”, in what the sources added was a deviation intended to loot VUT coffers.

On Wednesday, Higher Education spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele confirmed the authenticity of the minister's communiqué to VUT, adding that Pityana's role would commence once the decision was gazetted.

“The assessor (Pityana) gets appointed on the day of the gazette. We were meant to have issued the gazette last Friday, but we had slight delays caused by the elections,” he said.

“But the minister has already sent the letter (to VUT) informing them that she had appointed Professor Pityana, and Professor Rocky Ralebipi-Simela as an assistant,” Ngqengelele said.

The Star sent questions on Tuesday to Hlapolosa as well as VUT spokesperson Mike Khuboni.

Hlapolosa did not respond, while Khuboni refused to comment on the minister's letter and the allegations, as well as the probe.

In her letter, Pandor wrote that the probe should verify forensic investigations at VUT which have been conducted since 2013.

“The independent assessor must complete his work and submit a report to the minister within 90 days from the date of publication of notice.

“In terms of (the Higher Education and Training Act) section 47(1), the report must contain findings of the investigation together with the reasons upon which the findings are based and recommendations of appropriate measures and reasons why such measures are needed,” Pandor wrote.