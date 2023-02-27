Minister seeks to create safe, healthy schooling environment

Johannesburg – Speaking on behalf of the social protection, community, and human development cluster, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that quality education can only be achieved if learners and teachers are safe and healthy, and if schools are caring and conducive spaces free of violence, abuse, and harm. She said the school environment had to be a place where learners and teachers are safe and healthy, and if schools are caring and conducive spaces, they must be free from violence, abuse, and harm.

“Our schools must be safe, weapon-free, substance-free spaces for learners and teachers where corporal punishment, sexual abuse, gender-based violence, homophobia, racism, substance abuse, and bullying are not tolerated,” Motshekga said. The cluster also announced that 60% of the government’s budget was spent on social grants to combat poverty and hunger. “We have also advanced the course to break a historical barrier of access to income by introducing a special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant,” she said.

On the education front, Motshekga said statistics released by the Department of Basic Education showed an increase of 39 744 social grant beneficiaries who passed Grade 12 last year, with distinctions in subjects such as maths, accounting, physical science, economics, and business studies. “These learners were able to concentrate on their studies peacefully without having to worry about what to eat or wear,” she said. Motshekga said that her department has also committed itself to continue working with young women and girls in schools, and implementing comprehensive sexuality education.