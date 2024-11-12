Minister vows to tackle water tank mafias head on

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, has taken a firm stance against the rising tide of infrastructure vandalism and sabotage attributed to criminal syndicates known as water tank Mafias, who allegedly exploit the ongoing water crises across South Africa for their gain. On Monday during a media briefing in Gauteng, Majodina, accompanied by Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, and Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero, addressed the urgent water supply challenges that plague the region and beyond.

With numerous reports suggesting that insufficient maintenance of water infrastructure in provinces like KwaZulu-Natal has fostered an environment ripe for criminal activity, the Minister highlighted that these syndicates do not merely exploit existing deficiencies; they are accused of actively sabotaging municipal water supply systems to enhance their profiteering. Majodina expressed her frustration over these criminal behaviours, stating, “We are working with the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, because we view this as criminal behaviour. This does not start with the demand of a tender but it starts with vandalising of infrastructure and that causes harm to ordinary people and citizens as these people want to be contracted to distribute water.” The minister said there is a need for collaborative efforts to combat this scourge.

She subsequently urged residents to report any vandalisation of water infrastructure promptly, affirming that working in conjunction with other government departments such as public works and human settlements is crucial to tackling the criminal threats they face. Early this year, in a related concern, Robert Mashego, chairperson of Parliament's Water and Sanitation Portfolio Committee, previously voiced alarm over organised syndicates deliberately undermining municipal water supply to inflate their business operations. Joburg Mayor, Morero reinforced this point by asserting the City of Joburg’s zero-tolerance policy towards criminality, stating, “In the City of Joburg, we do not tolerate criminality and only contract accredited water tank service providers to ensure that they provide the services they are contracted for.”

Last October, expert Dr Anthony Turton from the University of the Free State stated that neglect of deteriorating water infrastructure has created a ‘perfect storm’ for such syndicates to thrive. “These elements (water tank mafias) thrive on chaos, and they need to be investigated with urgency,” Turton emphasised. Speaking to The Star recently, Dr Maxwell Zakhele Shamase added a critical perspective on addressing the issues surrounding the water tank mafias, advocating for a multi-faceted strategy that includes law enforcement, community engagement, and policy reforms.