Minister Zikalala takes decisive action to address procurement irregularities on state homes occupied by public officials

Johannesburg - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala has promised strong action and demanded an explanation of some of the questionable procurements related to the maintenance of houses occupied by public representatives. According to Lennox Mabaso, head of communication at the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, Zikalala has ordered an investigation into all procurement practices for the refurbishment of properties occupied by public representatives within his portfolio.

Mabaso said this follows revelations that involve a kitchen refurbishment to the tune of R1.4 million, curtains procured to the value of R54 000, and a fumigation at a cost of R240 000 on government properties in Cape Town and Pretoria. “The minister wants to get to the bottom of what, at face value, appears to be hugely inflated prices, and he said President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed us as Ministers to, under no circumstances, tolerate wasteful or any excessive, unreasonable, or potentially corrupt practices. “It is time that we get to the bottom of these issues that, in the court of public opinion, discredit public representatives and portray them as if they have sanctioned such procurement.

“We have a duty to lead by example and set the right tone in spending public monies, and we are alive to the reality that everyone is facing a financial squeeze because of the rise in the cost of living; therefore, we need to ensure that we spend public money prudently.” He added that our procurement legislative regime is very clear and excludes the participation of elected representatives in matters of procurement. “The panel will look into the pricing practices and procurement related to maintenance and do comparisons. As a government, we are not prepared to defend the indefensible, but we will exercise our strong oversight to clean up this area, which is unfairly discrediting public officials.

“The costs on some of these items are not justifiable and smack of mischief by service providers who seem to have identified the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure as a milking cow.” Zikalala believes that the time has come to clean up the maintenance programme on government properties. “We need to stem any perception or allegation of wrongdoing associated with the maintenance of state properties,” he said.

“This year we expect it to be worse as it will go from cars to generators to staff, and misrepresentations will arise under the pretence of a constructive narrative. “These are not the private properties of public representatives; they are state assets, many of which are very old and require maintenance. However, all this should be reasonable and cost-justifiable. “We wish to assure the public that there is no political principal who is involved with the excessive finishes, and all of us as government abhor any excessive conduct with taxpayers’ money, especially at this time when we are deploying resources to core services.