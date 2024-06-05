Minister Zizi Kodwa bows out

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa on Wednesday tendered his resignation with immediate effect. Kodwa, who is facing corruption charges, informed President Cyril Ramaphosa that he was stepping down as a Cabinet minister.

His spokesperson, Litha Mpondwana, said Kodwa expressed his sincere appreciation to the president and the governing party for the opportunity to having served the nation. “He also takes the opportunity to express thanks to all the staff at the Ministry and Department of Sports, Arts and Culture for the opportunity to serve with them, and to all stakeholders in Sports, Arts and Culture with whom he has worked so well with as minister,” Mpondwana said. On Wednesday Kodwa appeared, alongside co-accused, former EOH boss Jehan Mackay, in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

The pair were granted bail of R30 000 each. Kodwa and Mackay are facing corruption charges amounting to R1.7 million. During his appearance at the state capture commission, Kodwa told the then Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that the money he received from Mackay was a loan.

When the Zondo report came out in April 2022, it strongly recommended that Ramaphosa should consider Kodwa’s then position as deputy minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security. “The commission accordingly recommends that the president considers the position of Mr Kodwa as deputy minister of state security. Having regard to the fact that Mr Kodwa appears to find himself in a position where he is beholden by Mr Jehan Mackay,” Zondo stated in his report. “Mr Kodwa is beholden by Mr Jehan Mackay, to whom he owes more than R1.7m. On his own version. This is a debt which he cannot immediately repay.”

In March last year, Ramaphosa announced that he was appointing Kodwa as the minister of sports, arts and culture. Earlier this week, The Star reported that many believed that Kodwa, a close ally of Ramaphosa, was shielded from the step-aside rule which the ANC uses when a member is criminally charged. Hence, he was appointed to his current position. The step-aside rule is an internal policy of the ANC, which requires members charged with corruption or other serious crimes to voluntarily “step aside” from participation in party and government activities, or face suspension.