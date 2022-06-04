Minor glitches led to minor delays but the region moved swiftly to address challenges that arose

Despite Gauteng ANC Provincial leader David Makhura praising the ANC greater Johannesburg Region for discipline, the region suffered minor delay due to some ward wanting to collapse the 15th conference. Makhura said he could feel that this was a proper ANC conference.

“As I drove around firstly, one has to see when you enter whether this is an ANC conference or not. I did not see people marching and blocking the road trying to force themselves into the conference.I did see the security and that security I know that this is the security of ANC,” Makhura said. The conference was on its second day held at Idle Wild Lodge and Conference Centre in Centurion, it is planned that new leadership would be elected later tonight and the victors would be announced on Sunday morning. Two members; current acting chairperson Eunice Mgcina and outgoing secretary Dada Morero are eyeing the position of Regional Chairperson.

Earlier in the day an overwhelming number of delegates, especially females who were in high spirits, gravitating more towards Morero while a handful sang a song loosely translated as “we are here to place the short one”, however both the contenders keen for the position are short. Just before delegates break for lunch a number of wards delegates attempted to collapse the conference by questioning credentials. This led to the leadership to urgently convene a closed meeting held at the media room

Amid almost one and half hours, the leadership emerged carrying uneasy laughter and smiles. Provincial deployee Sputla Ramokgopa was part of the meeting that worked tirelessly to address the urgent matter. “They tried to collapse the conference and some wards sent queries questioning credentials but the situation was managed,” said one delegate . The leadership held two sets of meetings, earlier one top official reminded some leaders that they all grew up in the ANC.

It was later resolved that some queries would be attended to by the right officials including Ramokgopa this coming Tuesday. Later the leadership went back to the conference room where delegates waited, allowing the conference to proceed. Ramokgopa asked media and non-voting delegates to leave the conference room.