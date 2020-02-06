Miscommunication delays Richard Mdluli's sentencing by four weeks









Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli. Miscommunication between prosecutors and social workers has set back court proceedings in the criminal case of former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and co-accused by four weeks. Members of these state machineries that are critical in the rollout of justice apparently miscommunicated on the necessity of preparing victim impact reports. Only reports on Mdluli and Mthunzi have been done. Details of the report on Mthunzi were heard on Tuesday and the South Gauteng High Court, Joburg, was due to hear the report on Mdluli. The reports on victims would contain details about the extent of the trauma they suffered as a result of the violent crimes Mdluli and Mthunzi committed against them and their relatives.

They would also relay the type of sentences the victims would prefer for the former policemen and colleagues at Vosloorus police station.

Mdluli and Mthunzi were found guilty last July of two counts of kidnapping, two of common assault and two of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The charges related to violations they perpetrated against the late Oupa Ramogibe and Alice Manana in 1998.

The State proved its case that Ramogibe was kidnapped and assaulted for eloping with and secretly marrying Mdluli’s customary law wife Tshidi Buthelezi.

Manana was kidnapped and forced to reveal where the lovebirds hid.

Mdluli and Mthunzi found them at Orange Farm.

On Tuesday, prosecutor Zaais van Zyl took on Mulalo Nematandani, a social worker, about how she could recommend correctional supervision as a suitable sentence for Mthunzi while she had not interviewed the victims.

But it emerged that social workers did not speak to the victims because prosecutors told them it would not be necessary.

The issue came to a head during Wednesday's s proceedings. Mdluli’s lawyer, Ike Motloung, raised arguments about the absence of victim impact reports.

He pointed out that their absence could prejudice arguments on the report about Mdluli.

Portia Dabishi, the social worker who prepared Mdluli’s report, told the court that prosecutors would not give her the contact details of the victims.

Deon Barnard, another prosecutor in the case, denied Dabishi had been barred from reaching out to the victims.

“I did say that she was welcome to talk to the investigating officer to get details of the victims,” said Barnard.

Van Zyl recommended postponing proceedings to afford social workers a chance to interview the victims.

“If they think that they were prevented from speaking to victims, we can stop now. Dabishi can go see the victims,” said Van Zyl.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said it appeared there was a misunderstanding between the social workers and prosecution team.

The judge ruled to postpone the proceedings to allow social workers the chance to prepare victim impact reports.

While it was initially suggested that proceedings should resume in two weeks, Motloung asked for a four-week postponement because Mdluli was involved in preparations for a traditional wedding.

The matter will be back before Judge Mokgoatlheng on March 11.

@BonganiNkosi87