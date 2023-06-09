Miss Hilary shows her love for her culture and traditions in music

Johannesburg - Miss Hilary is giving music lovers a glimpse into her world of music, conveying Africanity, which she says is inspired by her culture and tradition. Having been part of the world's best festivals, performing with major artists and showcasing her talent to the world, she wants to continue making an impact on young lives through different projects.

Tinyiko Hilary Khoza, fondly known as Miss Hilary, launched her career on February 25, 2023, and that's when her solo career officially began. Her knack for music started in 2014 in high school when she sang in the school choir and thereafter started recording music in the Tsonga traditional music genre with her family as a group called "Mabrazil". She speaks about the release of her debut single, Pandza, which she says was ignited by her passion for music.

"I believe music interrelates with dance. Having been a dancer and choreographer, I always knew how to express myself through dance, but it never felt enough because, knowing the connection between music and dance, I knew I could fully express and explore the connection while conveying a certain emotion that music can deliver. "In addition, music has always been part of my life, and it only felt natural to do so. Having a great team around me and the passion I have ignited for the release of my debut single," she said Asked about the themes Khoza would like listeners to take from her music, she said: "Africanity is something I always defined in a way that suited me, as I always knew what it meant to me, so what better way than to convey it in my first project as a recording artist? In this EP, I tried to create a sound that describes me and where I stand as an African."

She said her craft was motivated by her culture and tradition. "A huge part of my craft is inspired by culture and tradition. Not only of a Tsonga person, but that of Africa as a whole. Another is modern culture, as it’s an era I’m growing under." Khoza further said that she hoped to be one of the best artists who has never shied away from African culture and, being Tsonga, to work with great artists who are in alignment with her brand.