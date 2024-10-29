Miss SA 2024 Mia le Roux aims to shine a light on inclusivity at Miss Universe

As Miss SA 2024 Mia le Roux prepares for the highly anticipated 73rd Miss Universe pageant, which will take place in Mexico City, Mexico, on November 16, it is a moment of pride for South Africa. As she embarks on this significant journey, Le Roux recently celebrated with friends, family, and supporters at a farewell event, where she expressed her unwavering dedication to her preparations.

Le Roux, a trailblazer as the first deaf contestant to represent South Africa on the Miss Universe stage, expressed her excitement about the opportunity to showcase her nation’s vibrant diversity. “The Miss South African Organisation team and I have been working on every aspect so I can be an elevated version of myself,” she shared with the audience. Her pride and honour at being chosen for this role resonate deeply as she prepares to carry South Africa’s legacy on an international platform. With the weight of previous title holders’ achievements on her shoulders, Le Roux perceives everything as an opportunity and experience of a lifetime.

“I try to view this as the opportunity and experience of a lifetime where my voice can be heard and I can hopefully help to shine a light upon the blind spots of our world while carrying my beautiful country within my heart. I believe my advantage is that I have a powerful story that needs to be heard. Someone once said that I did well with Miss South Africa because of the struggle I represent. But I say I did well because of the victory I represent, and I believe that is my advantage. “My parents were unsure if I would ever speak, and now I am using the very same voice to be heard like I have never been heard before. I am speaking for every excluded individual out there to bring a future of hope and opportunity to them. I am going to do my best to make them, and all South Africans, proud.” Her commitment extends beyond the pageant as she prepares to continue her advocacy work under her initiative, Mia Le Roux’s Movement. Through this campaign, she aims to collaborate with government entities, large corporations, and NGOs to raise funds for cochlear implants and promote inclusivity in various sectors.