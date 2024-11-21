Miss SA 2024 Mia Le Roux opens up about the challenge of withdrawing from Miss Universe

Miss SA 2024 Mia Le Roux has spoken out after her sudden withdrawal from the Miss Universe pageant, citing health concerns. Le Roux, who had been preparing for the prestigious competition in Mexico, shared her experience with vertigo, a debilitating condition that significantly impacted her ability to compete.

Returned to South Africa, she expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support she received from fans and well-wishers. “Hello, I am back in South Africa. I wanted to reach out to you all. Thank you so much for all of your kind wishes, your support, and your prayers. I really do appreciate it,” she conveyed. Reflecting on her condition, Le Roux detailed the intensity of her vertigo symptoms, describing it as a sensation of dizziness and a spinning world.

“As you all know, your balance lies in your ears. When you have a hearing impairment, there is a high chance of you having vertigo, and it’s very intense and pronounced,” she explained. This physical strain not only affected her equilibrium but also added a significant emotional toll. “Mentally I was very strong, but physically my body was just taking a lot of strain, and I had to seek medical help in Mexico City,” she added.

As the preliminary competition approached, Le Roux attempted to power through. She was prepared to showcase her national costume with pride, but her condition became increasingly unmanageable. “On the night of the preliminary competition, my vertigo intensified to the point where I fell repeatedly backstage. I was not able to stand without support.” After discussions with the production team, she made the tough realisation that she could not safely participate in the show.

“I had to very quickly realise and be at peace with the fact that this was not the road that was meant for me,” she said, reflecting on her withdrawal. The Miss South Africa Organisation has also been rallying behind Le Roux and showed support when they shared the news. In a statement they shared: “It is with deep regret that we share the news that Mia Le Roux, Miss South Africa 2024, has had to withdraw from the Miss Universe competition due to health concerns.